SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A new Marriott sign was installed in front of Tower Square Hotel in Springfield.

The Tower Square Hotel on Boland Way lost its Marriott brand name in 2017 as MassMutual planned to sell it. Now, the hotel is getting its Marriott title back, after extensive renovations.

General Manager of the project, Peter Marks, told 22News the restoration was a long time coming, “It’s finally coming back and I know people have been waiting for years to do it, we have been waiting for a while and we’re excited to open this year and bring Marriott back better than ever before.”

He added that the interior of the hotel is completely redesigned and reimagined. The Marriott is taking reservations now and will be open for service in 2023.