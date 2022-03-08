SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – To celebrate International Women’s Day the City of Springfield will introduce new members of the Springfield Women’s Commission Tuesday afternoon.

In January, City Council Marcus Williams established the commission as a standing committee with a mission to review the status of women and girls in Springfield and suggest ways to improve access to opportunity and equality.

Councilor Walsh said, “Swearing in the new commission on International Women’s Day is a fitting way to observe the 111th anniversary of March as Women’s History Month and March 8th as a day set aside to reflect on and honor the incredible contributions and achievements of women worldwide and here in Springfield.”

New members will be introduced at 3 p.m. as follows:

In addition to Councilor Walsh, Zulmalee Rivera-Delgado, Ann Grace, Gillian Hickson, Lamari Jackson, Mariah Mauke, Ellen Moorhouse, LaTonia Monroe Naylor, Kim Rivera, and Denise Stewart. Councilors Zaida Govan, Maria Perez, and Tracye Whitfield are Honorary members of the Committee.