New moratorium prevents eviction in Hampden County until October

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – After expiring this past Saturday, President Joe Biden issued another eviction moratorium.

The new moratorium is for the areas at highest risk of transmission giving renters until October 3rd now to pay landlords. Like the previous order, the two month moratorium comes from the CDC. The new ban on evictions covers areas that are at substantial or high spread of the coronavirus, which currently includes Hampden County.

The Hampden County Sheriff’s office plays a lead role in the eviction process. Sheriff Nick Cocchi made it clear when the moratorium expires, those who can’t afford to pay the rent will be in good hands.

“Nobody is walking out their house sleeping in a car or a park bench, I wont allow that to happen. My staff, the community, and myself has rallied around, and we will put someone in a hotel room for a couple nights. That’s the commitment I made to Hampden County,” said Sheriff Cocchi.

Cocchi said they mitigate the dispute between tenants and landlords but they also connect them with housing and employment specialists, and community resource groups. Renters can always turn to Wayfinders, an organization in Springfield that has assisted over 6,700 households in the region since March of last year, altogether distributing over $33 million. They recommend going online to get started.