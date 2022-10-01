HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – There will be a new permanent exhibit at the Holyoke Heritage State Park Visitor Center.

The focus of the exhibit is a six by two-foot-scale model of Mountain Park back in 1980. People will be able to reminisce about the rides and features of the park as it was way back in its heyday. Memorabilia from the park such as concessions prizes, park brochures and tickets, photos, and publicity material will also be on display.

Jay Ducharme, author of Images of America: Mountain Park and creator of the Mountain Park model, which was four years in the making, will be in attendance. Ducharme worked at the park for over a decade, just like his father before him, and has spent his life preserving the history. He says “I found it sad that outside of the Merry-Go-Round, there were few traces of Mountain Park left in Holyoke. So, I wanted to create something that would leave future generations with an impression of what was so special about the park, how colorful and shady it was, and just how much was packed into that little strip of land on the side of Mount Tom.”

Park Supervisor Mel Bosworth says, “I believe this vibrant exhibit will bring some new excitement to our Visitor Center. It’s a great piece of Holyoke’s history that is sure to stir nostalgia in the hearts of patrons who experienced the park in their younger years and spark the imaginations of those who never had the opportunity to explore the Dinosaur Den or ride the Tilt-a-Whirl. And luckily, the original Merry-Go-Round is up and running and right next door.”

The unveiling will be on Saturday from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. in the lobby of the Visitor Center.