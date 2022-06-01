PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – Shoppers at the Big Y in Palmer will now be greeted with a new mural created by local high schoolers.

Forty-seven students from Pathfinder Regional Vocational Technical High School worked together for months to paint this mural. It faces Thorndike Street, so everyone driving by can see the work of art.

“We are really excited about it,” said Darlene Henshaw, a studio art teacher at Pathfinder. “A lot of them have said that they are really happy to be driving by this and know they contributed to making it happen.”

The mural was was in 55 different squares and each student painted a section. It took about four months to complete.

“I think it was really fun to do. I like painting,” said Pathfinder senior Alice Carl. “I think it was perfect to do it for someone else, the community.”

Shoppers walking into the store will be greeted by a sign that lists all the Pathfinder student artists’ names that participated in the mural.

“Education is an area we like to focus on,” said Charlie D’Amour, the President and CEO of Big Y Foods. “We like to be part of the communities we serve. The mural itself underscores our commitment to local.”

The same design is on a mural at Big Y’s distribution center on Roosevelt Avenue in Springfield. It was unveiled last year to honor the farmers whose produce fills store shelves.

“The design is Big Y’s, but the painting is in the hands of all the students,” said Henshaw.