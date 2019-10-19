New mural unveiled at Clinical And Support Options

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Guests at Clinical and Support Options’ Friends of the Homeless campaign can now draw inspiration from a new art installation that was unveiled Saturday.

CSO teamed up with artist Wane One and ‘Fresh Paint’ to commission and reveal a new mural.

CSO is a nonprofit behavioral health agency providing holistic clinical and support services in western Massachusetts.

Their Friends of the Homeless program just upgraded its showers, air conditioning and laundry facilities to increase their level of care.

But, they say a good mission goes further than that.

Geoffrey Oldmixon, CSO Associate VP of Marketing and Development told 22News, “We provide trauma informed care here and that is much more than shelter services and this mural is a good representation of that.”

The mural was inspired by the Fresh Paint initiative in Springfield. It is meant to improve the environment around their shelter. They say mental health is just as important as physical shelter.