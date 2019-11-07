New mural unveiled at Pina Park in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A local artist unveiled his new mural in a Holyoke Park Wednesday evening.

Tyrone Bowie Jr. teamed up with the Holyoke Parks and Recreation Department and One Holyoke to create a mural at Pina Park in Holyoke.

The mural is a finishing touch on the newly renovated park which features, a play structure and a splash pad. The focus of the mural is a Latin American Sun, which stands for strength, health, and longevity.

22News spoke with Tyrone Bowie Jr. about what this mural means to him.

“For an artist that’s able to come and do something nice for his community and that it means something for the people not just myself,” said Bowie Jr.

Bowie Jr. is a Holyoke native and had painted a number of other murals around the city.