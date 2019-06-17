New North Citizen Council urging Springfield residents to get tested for AIDS, other diseases

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The opioid crisis has joined HIV/AIDS as an issue of grave concern in Springfield’s minority neighborhoods.

The New North Citizen’s Council began canvassing the Mason Square neighborhood Monday, advocating men and women to be tested for the AIDS virus, Hepatitis C, and STI screening.

The Council also wants to reach out and help people in danger of taking a drug overdose. 22News spoke with Anthony Squaire, an overdose prevention specialist. He explained how he is teaching locals how to deal with people in danger of an overdose.

Squaire told 22News, “I do a quick Narcan training and I pass out Narcan, and I also have Narcan material for those who inject drugs.”

Monday’s efforts were the first of a four-day initiative at Mason Square and the North End across from the New North Citizen Council on Main Street.

The outreach includes two community picnics: one on Wednesday at 12 p.m. in the Rebecca Johnson School parking lot on Catherine Street, and the second picnic in the North End across from the Taco Bell on Main Street.