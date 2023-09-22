SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The New North Citizens Council will be celebrating its 50th anniversary at MGM Springfield with a gala on Friday.

According to the City of Springfield, the New North Citizens Council (NNCC) will be honoring several individuals at the gala, including two people who will be receiving the Barbara Rivera Lifetime Achievement Award.

The keynote speaker will be City Clerk Gladys Oyola-Lopez and Health and Human Services (HHS) Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris will be the mistress of the ceremony.

Mayor Domenic Sarno will bring greetings and remarks from Springfield and will present a special proclamation.

The gala will be held at 6:00 p.m. at MGM Springfield on Friday.

The mission of the NNCC is to provide advocacy, and public and human services to Hampden County residents with an emphasis on the Hispanic/Latino community for the purpose of enhancing the preservation and support of the family resulting in the improvement of quality of life, according to their website.