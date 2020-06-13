New North Citizens council hold ‘Good Vibes Pace Drive’ amid recent gun violence

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A car parade took place in Springfield Saturday afternoon. One to “take back” the neighborhoods where gun violence has been persistent in recent weeks.

A motorcade from nearby Forest Park Middle School preceded the rally at Johnny Appleseed Park on Hancock street.

The rally with the theme of “Good Vibes” was the work of the New North Citizens council through it’s division of youth services.

They’re responsible for helping young people get jobs and take advantage of counseling to help keep them out of trouble.

Josiah Gonzalez of the New North Citizens Council told 22News, “We have a central theme, which is to stop the violence and spread the peace. So I think setting the tone in the community goes a long way and sparks the conversation with our young folks and our community members.”

Saturday was the third in a series of anti-violence rallies hosted by the New North Citizens Council for young people.

The next peace drive rally will be held June 27th in the south end of the city.