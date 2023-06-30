SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Community members came together at Jamie Ulloa Park in Springfield Friday as part of field day celebration from the New North Citizens Council.

Now is the first time New North Citizens Council has held an event like this and they hope to make it an annual event. It was first planned for the 27th but was postponed. It’s part of their Community Respite Programming, kicking off the summer with a day of fun and frivolity with food, games, and prizes available for everyone involved.

“It’s just a day of fun. There’s cotton candy, popcorn, a nail station, a whole bunch of games, relay races, three-legged races… a whole bunch of fun going on, that’s all,” said Coordinator Trevon Rivera.

Springfield Mayor Sarno congratulated the council saying he’s glad families can come together at the start of summer. While this event was put on by the New North Citizens Council, it was completely open to the public and free for everyone who came.