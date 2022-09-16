SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Another mural was unveiled in Springfield Friday, another installment in the Fresh Paint festival in the city.

This mural, painted on the New North Citizens council building, is meant to reflect the collective growth and work put in by the NNCC’s YouthBuild Program which offers youth and young adults a second chance to finish high school or learn a trade while earning money and getting on-the-job training.

“This mural is a testament to what our program and our organization is all about: which is giving folks second opportunities second chances. And for folks to have the opportunity to build a brighter future for themselves. Our youth are our future, and we have to be here to help them build up that future,” said Isaiah Delmoral, Director of CRV YouthBuild.

The YouthBuild program has been funded by the Massachusetts Department of Elementary & Secondary Education, MassHire Hampden County Workforce Board, and also the United States Department of Labor.

The artist of the mural, Lian, has been creating public art for over 25 years, and her art explores social, political, and cultural issues, while celebrating struggle and mutual aid. Lian is originally from East Bridgewater, Mass, but has been living in Spain for the last 20 years.

Fresh Paint Springfield and Common Wealth Murals will have created 38 murals in Springfield, and 6 more in other MA towns, by the end of September. There are at least 15 more planned for next year. Out of the 44 murals that have been completed, 25 were done using a community-engaged process which involved several thousand people in the design and painting of the murals.

At the unveiling ceremony, the Western Mass State House Delegation, Springfield City Council, and Springfield School Committee were in attendance. Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno provided remarks and citations for the staff, students, Commonwealth Murals and Artist.