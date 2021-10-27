New ocean science and marine biology exhibit at the Springfield Museums

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A new ocean science and marine biology exhibit is making its big splash at Springfield Museums on Saturday, November 6.

Splash and Bubbles: Dive In, Lend a Fin!, is a new early childhood STEM-based exhibit based on the popular PBS KIDS TV show, Splash and Bubbles, “a hit animated series that encourages children to explore ocean science and marine biology through character-driven comedy.” This exhibit will introduce kids to the world of ocean exploration, familiarization of different habitats and marine life, as well as fostering a learning environment to teach youth about the importance of conservation, protecting the ocean, and its ecosystems.

Museum Hours:

Tuesday-Saturday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“This is a spectacular exhibit,” said Larissa Murray, Director of Education at the Springfield Museums. “We needed one of our largest display areas to accommodate its size, and chose the SIS Hall in the Wood Museum of Springfield History. Plenty of room to play and jump right into STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) learning.”

This new addition will feature many hands-on exhibits, ”Splash and Bubbles: Dive In, Lend a Fin! invites children to discover a whole new world as they navigate an under-the-sea maze in a kelp forest, explore a sunken ship that has become an artificial reef, interact with puppet characters created by Jim Henson’s Creature Shop, become a Reeftown Ranger to learn to protect the ocean, and more!”

“Splash and Bubbles is all about learning while having fun,” said Kay Simpson, President and CEO of the Springfield Museums.