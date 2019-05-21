New owners get keys to house honoring GySgt. Thomas Sullivan

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Klein family has a new home in Springfield, called Tommy’s House.

Gunnery Sgt. Thomas J. Sullivan gave his life defending our country during an attack on a Naval Reserve Center in Tenneessee in 2015. Tommy’s House is named after him, and now owned by a military family.

“We are extremely happy about this opportunity and to be able to honor his name with this,” said Brandon Klein, who is active duty in the Springfield National Guard and the proud owner of Tommy’s House.

The house is built with wide doors and a lift that goes from the first floor to the second floor to make it easier for the Klein’s 7-year-old son Aiden who is wheelchair bound.

“We’ve strived for years and years to get everything we can for him and it feels great that now we can,” said Brandon’s wife, Sarah.

“Tommy loved to help those who could not help themselves,” said Tommy’s aunt Dianne Mullin. “He worked with special needs children. So to have this family become the family, it was just so fitting for me.”

Construction on Tommy’s House began on Veteran’s Day, and the Klein family will move in just before Memorial Day.

“When you take a home, build a home, it strengthens that stoop. It strengthens that neighborhood, it strengthens that street with another good family here in the city of Springfield,” said Mayor Domeic Sarno.

More than 250 Habitat For Humanity volunteers, including the Klein and Sullivan families, spent months putting the home together.

