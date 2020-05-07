New owners of White Hut hope to reopen in July

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – White Hut restaurant in West Springfield has officially been purchased by new owners.

Peter Picknelly and Andy Yee with the Bean Restaurant group have finalized their purchase of White Hut and hope to start operating soon.

They told 22News they’re hoping to open the White Hut food truck the week of May 18th when the governor is currently saying businesses can start re-opening. At which time they’ll also be renovating the building and hope to open back the building by July 1st.

They’re trying to keep as much of the nostalgia as possible while updating the customer experience.

“80 years of being in the community, we’re going to be using the same secret recipes we’ve been able to secure,” said Yee.

“The new design, we’ve kind of kept it the same but modernized it a bit,” said Picknelly.

Yee says they’ll also be enhancing the ice cream experience for customers while keeping the original charm.

They’re also planning on bringing back some of the past employees that customers have built relationships with for years.

Related Articles: