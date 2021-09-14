New ownership celebrated at assisted living facility in West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – As more of the baby boomer generation needs affordable assisted living, companies providing that service are getting creative to keep the retirement housing affordable.

The Buffalo, New York, based Prosper Life Care is the new owner of Monastery Heights assisted living in West Springfield. The site of the former Passionist Brothers Monastery was converted into assisted living apartments years ago.

Prosper Life Care President Russell Papia told 22News, residents are charged a moderate monthly rent. That would be impossible supporting an assisted living complex built from the ground up. He believes the time is right to convert existing buildings to accommodate assisted living.

“Especially now because of the pandemic, there’s a lot of businesses closed. All these available real estate converting it to meet the needs of a population that keeps growing.” Russell Papia, Prosper Life Care President

The Monastery served as a religious center for many years before being converted into an assisted living facility almost twenty years ago.