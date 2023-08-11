PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – It has been announced that a new plaza in Palmer will include a Jersey Mike’s sub shop as well as other amenities.

The project developer, Rachel Miller told 22News, “We have two buildings going up at this property – one with Starbucks plus additional retail/restaurant space and another with Chipotle, Jersey Mikes, and additional retail space.”

Miller adds, at this time, there is no tenant for the retail or restaurant spaces. All of these additions are to become part of what will be called ‘Liberty Plaza,’ located near Big Y.

The privately funded project is currently under construction at 1185 Thorndike Street and should be complete by the end of this year or early next year.