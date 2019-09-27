New park in Springfield dedicated to community advocate

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A new Springfield park was dedicated Friday honoring Angelina “Angie” Florian, the longtime driving force for the benefit of the South End of the city.

Mayor Domenic Sarno officiated during Friday morning’s ceremony.

Florian passed away on Memorial Day this year at the age of 92. She had been a driving force for progress in the South End for more than 30 years.

Angie’s son, Leo Florian, has carried on her tradition as executive director of the South End citizens council. He admires her vision of helping improve the neighborhood.

“She supported the MGM project when they came in, she says, we’re going to need to make that one big change that’s something that we can grow off of,” Leo told 22News.

The new South End park bearing Angie Florian’s name is located at the corner of Main and Morris streets in the heart of the South End.