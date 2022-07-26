SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Part tennis, part badminton with a touch of ping-pong. Combine these three sports and you have pickleball

New pickleball courts are opened in South Hadley’s Buttery Brook Park Tuesday evening. Pickleball is the fastest growing sport among seniors, which is important to the town which has almost 32% of its residents aged 55 and older. Through community and local business donations, the town was able to raise money for the construction of the courts.

On August 8th, there will be an official ribbon cutting and a learn-to-play clinic.