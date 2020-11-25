New playground in Holyoke dedicated to toddler who passed away

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – There was a ribbon-cutting at Holyoke’s Community Field Wednesday morning to dedicate a new playground.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the new playground, Harper’s Haven, is in remembrance of Harper Violet Brewer who passed away in March at 15 months old.

Harper frequently visited Community Field and this donation to the City of Holyoke was made possible by the contributions of many businesses and individuals.

Congressman Richard Neal participated in the ribbon cutting at 11:30 a.m.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the event was limited to a small number of attendees who wore masks and maintained a distance of at least six feet from one another.