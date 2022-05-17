SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Department promoted two veteran officers who combined have half a century of police experience.

Reginald Miller and Brian Beliveau received their captain’s badges in a formal pinning ceremony Tuesday morning. Captain Beliveau’s father proudly did the honors for his son, who also came on board as a Springfield police office in 1997.

Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood told 22News how proud she is of these men in blue.

“I’m so proud of everyone here. You know it’s a tough job, to be a police officer and I give so much credit to them, for sticking in there. To really help me get the mission moving forward,” Police Superintendent Clapprood said.

Many in the audience at the Springfield Police Training Center are recruits, with Tuesday’s promotion ceremony helping serve as an inspiration