WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The weather is getting warmer and that means pools are becoming more of a necessity this summer. Pioneer Valley Fiber Glass Pools and Spas celebrated the Grand Opening of their super center in Westfield on a warm Thursday afternoon.

The celebration started with a ribbon cutting, where residents were able to come and see fiber glass inground pool displays surrounded by stone or wood patio.

22News spoke with Clancy Kaye, the Owner of Pioneer Valley Fiber Glass Pools and Spas on what potential customers could be swimming into, “Build six fully functional inground pools. They can look at the pools, different hardscapes that are available, different features that are available, from heaters to automation systems, to auto covers. And, they can meet with our sales design team where we can do a full house design just for them.”

The company has won multiple awards for their designs including Pool of the Month from Leisure pools.