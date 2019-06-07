New Pope Francis High School celebrates first commencement

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The new Pope Francis High School graduated its first class in its new home Thursday evening.

The brand new school opened this year at the site of the former Cathedral High School, which was destroyed in the 2011 tornado.

Holyoke Catholic High School and Cathedral merged to create the new Pope Francis Prep in 2016.

Pope Francis Sophomore Noah Baldwin told 22News his older brother graduated from the new school Thursday night after starting at Holyoke Catholic. He said, “It was a lot of stress because it was his senior year, and that would be the same thing at any high school. But he liked it a lot, he enjoyed it. Sad to see him go, but I’m proud that he graduated.”