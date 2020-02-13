New potential White Hut owners looking to modernize restaurant

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A local restaurant group is looking to revitalize the White Hut restaurant in West Springfield. Local residents told 22News they don’t want to see too much changed to the look and feel of the classic burger restaurant.

Amongst the commercial fast food chains on Memorial Avenue in West Springfield, one restaurant stands out. White Hut, a burger restaurant establishment since 1939, with its simple design reminds people of a simpler time.

“Good atmosphere, good people and great food. Just the old fashion feel for it, when you go in you know sit down at the counter or you can literally just yell your order out to them,” Springfield resident and former White Hut customer, Bruce Moore told 22News.

Since it’s abrupt closing at the beginning of February, a local restaurant group and owners are looking to take over and modernize the place.

“We want to take a look at it. Modernize it a bit, but make sure we have the same look and feel that was, there for 80 years. It’s certainly not our intent to change that at all,” Peter Pan Bus Lines Chairman, Peter Picknelly told 22News.

Some frequent customers said they want the restaurant to look exactly the same.

“I like the appearance of the white building and the big sign with the red letters.And it just looks good here on memorial ave. I’m hoping that they keep it the same way cause we like the white hut. Everybody would like to see the original white hut come back,” former White Hut customer and West Springfield resident, Robert DeMarco told 22News.

A Boston design team is coming in a few weeks to give a recommendation on the modernization of White Hut. They’re the same team that re-designed the Student Prince in Springfield.

The new potential owners say if all goes according to plan, they hope to re-open White Hut in time for the 4th of July.

