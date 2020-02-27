New president announced for Bay Path University

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Bay Path University in Longmeadow has announced that Sandra Doran will be the sixth university president.

Doran will be introduced at a news conference on campus Thursday afternoon.

Doran is currently the president of Salem Academy and College in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. She will succeed Dr. Carol Leary who is retiring.

“Sandy Doran is a charismatic leader who cares deeply about women’s education and is passionate about access to education and student success. She has an impressive and broad background in a variety of complex organizations, all of which flourished greatly under her leadership.” Chair Jonathan Besse

Sandra J. Doran, J.D., has been unanimously elected #BayPath's sixth president by the Board of Trustees, Chair Jonathan Besse has announced. https://t.co/cYyhB10Sat #BPUPresident6 #HigherEducation pic.twitter.com/paGwnpscEt — Bay Path University (@Bay_Path) February 27, 2020

“I am humbled by the trust the board has placed in me to continue the spirit of innovation here at Bay Path. The visionary nature of President Leary is inspiring and unprecedented in higher education, and I look forward to working with the Bay Path faculty and staff to build on her legacy. Serving our students, and providing them with a superior learning experience, gives us all great joy. I look forward to engaging with all members of our community, students, faculty, staff, alumni, trustees, and our business and philanthropic partners.” Sandra Doran

For more information on Bay Path’s president-elect visit https://www.baypath.edu/about/leadership/our-next-president/

