SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Trinity Health of New England celebrated it’s new President and CEO Thursday, offering a warm welcome at Mercy Medical Center.

Dozens of workers at both Mercy and Trinity health came together for President Montez Carter, who effectively became CEO back in early October. 22News got a chance to speak to Carter and he gave us his vision for Trinity Health of New England’s future.

“Well I think first, just ensure our mission remains alive and well in terms of providing high-quality care, being very transformative in our community, and ensuring that the voiceless and the vulnerable communities are cared for,” said Carter.

Carter is well versed in running a health care network. Before coming to New England, he was the President and CEO of Saint Mary’s Health Care System.