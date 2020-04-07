Closings and Delays
New program to help Springfield restaurants stay in business during C0VID-19 crisis

Hampden County

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Springfield is initiating a program to alleviate the economic crisis resulting from emergency closures due to COVID-19.

The “Prime the Pump” program will service restaurants that needed to begin or expand their takeout and delivery options to comply with public health orders.

Mayor Domenic Sarno and Chief Development Officer Tim Sheehan introduced the program which comprises 30 grants – totaling more than $220,000 for restaurants that remain open. The awarded funds will be used for payroll expenses to assist employees at restaurants that remain open.

“This is all about a lifeline, prime the pump that I called it to keep them going until they get back on their feet and keep jobs going,” Mayor Sarno said.

Restaurants could receive up to $15,000 per award.

