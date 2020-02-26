New program to report power outages, receive alerts in East Longmeadow

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – National Grid has rolled out a new program to help people in East Longmeadow stay informed about power outages.

East Longmeadow residents can now sign up to receive personalized power outage alerts by text, email, and phone calls. The new 2-way outage communication system allows residents to text National Grid to report outages, and check on the progress of their restoration.

It will also allow National Grid to alert people in East Longmeadow when they’ve detected a power outage at their property.

To enroll in these alerts, East Longmeadow residents can simply text “R-E-G” to 6-4-7-4-3. Once you get the alerts you can text OUT to report an outage. You just need to have your 10-digit National Grid electricity account number ready.