New PVTA facility opens in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – After nine years of planning, design, and construction, the PVTA’s new maintenance and operations facility is open.

The facility on Cottage Street in Springfield cost $55 million. It is 225,000 square foot with offices, maintenance, wash, and storage space, and has eight electric bus charging stations.

The PVTA had been operating out of the north end, but administrator Sandra Sheehan told 22News that facility was overcrowded.

She said the new cottage street facility is safe and modern and will improve the quality of life for people who depend on public transportation.

“We will be able to ensure that the vehicles are maintained and able to go out for service, we will be more on time, and we will have cleaner and nicer looking vehicles as well,” said Sandra Sheehan, administrator at PVTA.

State Senator Eric Lesser said two-thirds of PVTA riders are considered low-income.

Find 22News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to reportit@wwlp.com.