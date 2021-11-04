New Real Living Realty offices opening

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – The competitive housing market is prompting real estate companies to expand.

Real Living Realty celebrated the opening of their brand new office in Agawam. Real estate brokers there say the market is unprecedented right now. Many buyers and sellers are turning to professionals for help. Requiring more agents to cover all those listings and more offices to serve more areas.

Robert Molta, a broker owner of Real Living Realty said, “As everyone knows it’s a sellers market. So we’ve really been focused in on getting listings attract the consumer to come to Real Living Realty professionals, so we’ve been working really hard.”

Real Living Realty just opened a new location in East Longmeadow as well.