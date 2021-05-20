New realty business opens in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Thursday for a new Chicopee-based full service real-estate agency.

Riley Home Realty is a family owned and operated agency offering a multitude of services for western Massachusetts residents including selling, buying, and property management. The agency is prepared to tackle the biggest challenges of the housing market, including inventory and rising prices.

“We have a plan in place to navigate those challenges. We take the same values we use as a family, together, and we plan to pass those down to our customers the same way, with the same values,” said Nicholas Riley.

Riley went on to say that being prepared and familiar with the market can help facilitate a smooth buying and selling process.