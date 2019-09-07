New reflective flags on Chicopee streets to help make crossing safer

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee is working to make the city’s streets safer.

The crosswalk on Grattan Street near Providence Street has some new features to help make crossing easier. Reflective flags have been placed on either side of the road for pedestrians to carry across the street.

The goal is to make pedestrians more visible. One resident told 22News he believes the flags will help people cross the busy street, especially now that school is back in session.

“There’s a lot of traffic that goes through here,” said Willie Swanigan of Chicopee. “You got the children coming out of school. It’s just to be self-aware.”

Easthampton has also installed flags at several crosswalks across the city.