New regulations in place for golf courses as they reopen

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – As of Thursday, golf courses in Massachusetts have been allowed to re-open.

In addition to social distancing there are a number of other new rules you’ll have to follow in order to play. No golf carts or caddies will be allowed, all golfers must use their own clubs.

Flag sticks must remain in the hole and all club facilities must remain closed. In addition you will also have to wait before you’ll be able to play.

22News spoke with Ted Perez of East Mountain Country Club who told us, “They can’t get out of their car until 15 minutes before their tee time, before they go to play.”

You will also have to call ahead for a time slot and pay online or remotely. While most private golf courses have already opened Springfield’s Franconia and Veterans Golf courses will reopen on Sunday.

The full specific guidelines for golf courses in Springfield are: