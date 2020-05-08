New regulations in place for golf courses as they reopen

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – As of Thursday, golf courses in Massachusetts have been allowed to re-open.
In addition to social distancing there are a number of other new rules you’ll have to follow in order to play. No golf carts or caddies will be allowed, all golfers must use their own clubs.
Flag sticks must remain in the hole and all club facilities must remain closed. In addition you will also have to wait before you’ll be able to play.
22News spoke with Ted Perez of East Mountain Country Club who told us, “They can’t get out of their car until 15 minutes before their tee time, before they go to play.”
You will also have to call ahead for a time slot and pay online or remotely. While most private golf courses have already opened Springfield’s Franconia and Veterans Golf courses will reopen on Sunday.
The full specific guidelines for golf courses in Springfield are:
- Security personnel can be delineated by each club (ex. a pro and the head starter) and will be present to enforce social distancing. There can be no other employees working at the recreational component of the golf operation.
- All staff must wear face coverings while on the property
- Club facilities including but not limited to the club house, pro shop, restaurant, bag room and locker room must remain closed
- No caddies allowed
- No golf carts allowed
- Push carts may be used. Players must either carry their own bag or use a push cart
- All golfers must maintain proper social distancing of at least 6 feet at all times
- Groups of players are restricted to no more than 4 players at one time.
- Members-only clubs can allow guests as determined by the security personnel on the golf course
- Private clubs that allow non-members to make reservations can do so at their discretion
- Maintenance personnel are permitted to work on the golf course
- Tee Time Policy must be 15 minutes between groups
- Golfers must stay in their car until 15 minutes before their tee time and must return to their car immediately following play
- Online and remote payment options must be utilized
- All golfers must use their own golf clubs. Sharing golf clubs or rental golf clubs is not allowed.
- Flag sticks must remain in the hole. Hole liners must be raised so picking a ball out of the hole doesn’t occur
- Bunker rakes must be removed, and ball washers must be removed or covered.
- Practice putting green, driving range, and chipping areas must be closed.
- Facilities must have readily accessible hand sanitizer