New regulations proposed for short term rentals in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield City Council subcommittee is proposing regulations on short term rentals like Airbnb in the city.

Because of the growing popularity of short term rentals, some residents are seeking legislation that would allow the city to monitor them better. They’re afraid of short term rentals disrupting their neighborhoods.

Under the proposed ordinance, properties offering short term rentals must be:

Owner-occupied

Registered with the city in order to be inspected annually

Owners must have one off-street parking space per unit listed

22News spoke with one resident who has been pushing for short term rental regulations.

“There are a couple of Airbnb’s that are renting out four to five rooms which has a big impact on neighbors,” Jim Boone of Springfield said. “You have extra cars, people coming and going around the clock so it’s important to clarify what people can do and can’t do.”

The ordinance has not been passed or even voted on. It is still in the beginning phases.