New report shows more jobs, less people taking them

(WWLP) – A new report shows more job opportunities across the United States but fewer people wanting to take them.

The latest jobs report released Friday shows that employers added 266,000 jobs in April, which is about 500,000 less than March. Construction, retail, and manufacturing industries had the highest number of jobs posted.

The Job Center in Springfield said they have had a decrease in applicants for these industrial type positions in the last two months.

One of the factors for a reduction in applicants is childcare, since there are many agencies like Valley Opportunity Council operating at a reduced capacity, and parents need to be home with their kids.