SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Plans are in the works for a new restaurant in the Court Square building currently being renovated in Springfield.

Bean Restaurant Group aims to open up a new restaurant, “Copper + Kin,” on the 1st floor of the building located at 13-31 Elm Street. 22News spoke with Bean Restaurant Group director of hospitality Nathan Yee about what to expect at the new eatery.

“It’s going to be polished-casual in a sense, so it’s going to be featuring a chop section with lots of steak and seafood, there’s going to be a hand-cut pasta section,” said Yee.

Construction is still underway. Yee is hopeful the doors will open sometime in the fall of this year.