SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A new restaurant is opening in MGM Springfield at the end of the month.

MGM Springfield announced that Costa, described as a classic Italian restaurant, will open on February 28. It will open in the space where Cal Mare is currently operating.

Cal mare, another Italian restaurant, opened at the same time MGM Springfield first opened in August 2018.

Cal Mare will close on February 24, four days before the opening of Costa.