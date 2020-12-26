New restrictions in Massachusetts could impact holiday returns

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – New COVID-19 restrictions are now in effect in Massachusetts.

Among other things, the new restrictions limit the capacity of certain businesses to just 25 percent.

It’s likely that these new restrictions will impact people making holiday returns in western Massachusetts.

According to the data firm Optoro, one in four holiday purchases are returned. On the Saturday after Christmas, 10 percent of those consumers plan to return gifts.

“I’m here to return some pants that my son didn’t like,” West Springfield resident Jane O’Brien said.

Before Kohl’s opened on Saturday morning, dozens waiting in line with their returns. Everyone was able to get into the store with the capacity limit now at 650.

Goodie Gardin of Chicopee planned on shopping at a few stores Saturday. Even with the new rules in place, she felt she needed to make her stops quick.

“It may have been less than capacity, I’m not saying that, but I felt like I want to get out of here,” said Gardin.

O’Brien wishes the new capacity restrictions had been put in place sooner.

“I went into the mall the other day, last weekend and it was mobbed. And everybody was close to one another,” O’Brien said.

Governor Charlie Baker announced the new rules on Tuesday, limiting gatherings and putting elective surgeries on hold. The goal is to prevent another spike in cases and hospitalizations, and to avoid the increase in cases that happened after Thanksgiving.

Gardin hopes people will still try to keep up with public health guidance.

“I’ve seen stores like wiping down and all that stuff, keep that up. That’s pretty much all we can do,” Gardin said.

The new restirctions are supposed to act as a bridge to the vaccine and are set to last through January 10th. However, that may change depending on the number of COVID-19 cases in the coming weeks.