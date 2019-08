BOSTON (WWLP) – There’s a new, interim leader for the state agency that tracks out of state traffic law violations.

Acting Registrar of Motor Vehicles Jamey Tesler Thursday appointed Paolo Franzese as Interim Director of the Merit Rating Board.

The Merit Rating Board maintains operator driving records, insurance claims, and out-of-state driving records.

Attorney Franzese will serve while a search is underway for a permanent Merit Rating Board Director.