New rules, protocols recommended by Springfield city councilors after reviewing police policies

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – City leaders across the country are reviewing police policies following George Floyd’s death including Springfield.

After reviewing The Springfield Police Department’s use of force policy, City Councilor Orlando Ramos, Chairman of Public Safety is recommending the department implement new rules and protocols.

Recommendations include banning chokeholds and other neck restraints. Right now, there’s no mention of them in the use of force policy. Other suggestions are citizen complaints being recorded to help identify, intervene, and if necessary retrain potentially problematic officers. Councils want officers to de-escalate the first option in all levels of force and implement an early intervention system.

In addition to Councilor Ramos, other city councilors are proposing changes that could affect city laws, not just police policies.