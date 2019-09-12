New sailors sworn into U.S. Navy at Riverfront Park

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – More than a dozen new sailors were sworn into the Navy Wednesday night at Riverfront Park in Springfield.

Fifteen men and women from around New England were sworn in as Navy sailors by Rear Admiral Daniel MacDonnell.

The ceremony took place in front of Springfield’s new 9/11 memorial. The new sailors told 22News, it was a special day to officially become a member of the military.

“It is incredible. I didn’t think of the timing at the time, but it is a really cool experience to be here and be a part of it,” said Zachary Fletcher. “I wasn’t giving the life I wanted to give for my wife and me, so I did this to better my life and for her.”

Some of the newly sworn-in sailors told 22News they will actually ship off to boot camp Thursday.