New salon opens in Springfield, Mayor Sarno declares Tuesday M.C.’s Salon Day

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A new salon in Springfield held its grand opening Tuesday and has a day named in its honor.

Mayor Domenic Sarno has declared March 23, 2021 as “M.C.’s Salon Day” in Springfield. The salon opened its doors on Boston Road across the street from the Eastfield Mall.

22News spoke with the owner Cher’ie Wilson who said despite the pandemic making it difficult for new businesses to get off the ground, this was meant to be, “Everything worked out, the support was phenomenal, we pulled it all together, and it was just meant to be!”

The Wilson also said that she’s feeling more confident opening the business now than a few months ago, thanks to some financial help from the city.