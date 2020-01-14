New savings program for children discussed at Baystate Medical Center

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A round-table discussion about a new a statewide savings program for children of Massachusetts will be taking place at Baystate Medical Center.

Treasure Deb Goldberg and State Senator James Welch are among the officials who will be touring the hospital, meeting with families and hosting the discussion about saving for the future.

The BabySteps Savings Plan is a brand-new statewide program that provides every child born or adopted in Massachusetts with a $50 seed deposit into a college savings account.

The round-table discussion will also cover other financial education programs and tools to support Springfield families as they plan for their future.

