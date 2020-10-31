New scheme targeting unemployment benefits of Springfield city employees

In this photo illustration, a person files an application for unemployment benefits on April 16, 2020, in Arlington, Virginia. (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There’s a warning about an unemployment scheme that’s targeting local businesses and individuals.

22News spoke with Milagros Johnson from the Springfield Mayor’s Office of consumer information Friday. She told us people are fraudulently applying for unemployment benefits using the names of municipal employees, even Mayor Domenic Sarno.

The Mayor’s Office has not yet been able to determine who is behind the scam. Johnson said if you fall, victim, immediately report it to the State Department of Unemployment and freeze all three credit files.

“Consumers should not just disregard it, as if ‘well I didn’t apply, it’s a scam,’ and that’s the end of it,” Johnson warns. “No, they should immediately follow with a report with the Department of Unemployment benefits which is available online and is a fraud report.”

To find out how you can file a fraud report, click here.