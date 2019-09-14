New security measures implemented at The Big E

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Visitors may have noticed some new security measures at the entrances to The Big E.

For the first time, the fair is implementing metal detectors at the gates.

Signs have been put in place, letting fair-goers know that they will be searched before entering, and no weapons of any kind will be allowed on the fairgrounds.

“I mean I don’t mind,” Torrian Hayward of Leominster said. “I mean if you don’t have anything to hide, you just go through. It’s for everybody’s safety so, I’m all for it.”

Director of Public Safety and Security, Cliff Hedges told 22News, “In the last two years there’s been many large venue incidents. My job is to make sure everybody here, including yourself, and all the guests that you see around us, and our employees are safe and secure all the time.”

Over 25 metal detectors have been installed, and there have been no incidents to report.