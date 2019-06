Hampden residents elected a new selectman in Monday’s town election.



The selectman’s race was the only contested race on the ballot, and Republican caucus nominee Donald Davenport outpolled incumbent Vincent Villamaino by a vote of 792-251, according to unofficial results sent to 22News by Town Clerk Eva Wiseman.

Turnout in Hampden for Monday’s vote was 28%.

