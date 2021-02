LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A new solar project is coming to Ludlow.

The state’s joint action agency for municipal utilities plans to install solar panels on its Ludlow campus.

Construction is scheduled to start this summer, with the project expected to come online by late this year.

The ground-mounted solar project will be built on a 30-acre section of the agency’s 200-acre property in Ludlow.

The project’s cost is estimated at $14.5 million.