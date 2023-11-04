SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield will be getting a new Spanish restaurant on Saturday.

Aileen’s Latin Kitchen will be opening at 810 Cottage Street in Springfield on Saturday.

At the grand opening ceremony, there will be a ribbon-cutting, raffles, music, and food available for purchase.

Their restaurant features dishes such as Rice with Pernil, Camarones en Salsa, Potato Balls, and more, according to DoorDash.

The grand opening ceremony will be from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at their new location.