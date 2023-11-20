HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A new 2,400 square-foot candy store is now open inside of the Holyoke Mall.

IT’SUGAR is one of the largest specialty candy retailers in the United States with 100 locations. The store offers hundreds of varieties of sweets and candy experiences from well-known brands, such as Sour Patch Kids, OREO, Nerds, Skittles, Reese’s, and Starburst, according to a news release from the Holyoke Mall.

The new store also included retro and international candy, TikTok-trending candies, and more for candy lovers of all ages.

“IT’SUGAR is more than a candy store,” said Justin Clinger, the Assistant Vice President Creative and Marketing of IT’SUGAR. “We have one of the most expansive assortments of confectionery treats, alongside a curated collection of in-demand candy licensed merchandise, such as apparel, plush, scented candles, and more. IT’SUGAR provides a sweet and humorous escape from everyday life.”

The new store is open on the upper level in the Center Court, right next to H&M.