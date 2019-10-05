New Springfield park dedicated to fallen police officers

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A new Springfield park was dedicated to two Springfield police officers who were killed in the line of duty.

Springfield Police Officers Alain Beuregard and Michael Schiavina were shot and killed during a routine traffic stop on November 12, 1985.

On Saturday, family members, law enforcement, and city and state leaders honored the two men who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Vanessa Ford sang the Star Spangled Banner and God Bless America. Governor Charlie Baker and Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood delivered emotional speeches.

“I knew both men, they were both professional and just great guys,” Commissioner Clapprood said. “Both were just doing what we do several times a day. They conducted a traffic stop and it turned really bad. Young officers need to hear their stories.”

The city of Springfield transformed the field at the Mary Lynch School into a place that will forever pay tribute to officers Beauregard and Schiavina.

The Beauregard and Schiavina Memorial Park serves as a lasting tribute to the two officers who were killed in the line of duty 34 years ago. The granite memorial at the park’s entrance will forever honor their memories.

The $900,000 new park also includes a full size soccer field, a playground, and walkway.

Beuregard’s wife, Doris also spoke at the park’s dedication ceremony. She told 22News, her husband loved being a police officer, but he was devoted to his family.

“He was a family man, family came first and his friends and he loved to joke around, he was so loving and caring he was just unbelievable,” Doris said.